Police issue renewed appeal for information on murder of man in Co. Derry

POLICE investigating the murder of a man in Co. Derry have issued a renewed appeal for information.

The body of 43-year-old Wayne Reid was discovered by police at an address in the Society Court area of Coleraine on the morning of Monday, January 12.

Police have so far arrested nine people in connection with the investigation and this morning carried out searches in the Society Street and Society Court areas.

"I believe that Wayne was assaulted at an address in Society Street in the early hours of Saturday, January 10 and later died as a result of injuries sustained during this attack," said Detective Chief Inspector Hazel Miller.

"My thoughts remain with Wayne's family and loved ones at this unimaginably difficult time.

"Members of the local community have also been left shaken by the tragic event.

"Our investigation is ongoing and local people will see a continued police presence in the area as we carry out enquiries."

DCI Miller added: "I am particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the attack, or who may have spoken to Wayne in the period following the attack."

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference 552 of January 12.

