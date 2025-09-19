Cyclist and lorry driver die in separate collisions on same day in Co. Cork
News

Cyclist and lorry driver die in separate collisions on same day in Co. Cork

TWO people died in separate collisions in Co. Cork yesterday afternoon.

The driver of a heavy goods vehicle died when his lorry was involved in a single vehicle collision in Ballycotton at around 3.30pm yesterday (September 18).

The man, aged in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gardaí have urged anyone with information about the incident, which happened on the L3633, to contact them.

A second death occurred in the county later the same day when a truck and a bicycle collided in Cork city.

The incident happened at the junction of Albert Street and Albert Road at approximately 6.15pm.

The cyclist, a woman in her 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her body was removed to the morgue at Cork University Hospital where a post-mortem examination is due to take place.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to contact Gardaí

“Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area between 6pm and 6.30pm on September 18 are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí,” they state.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Anglesea Street Garda Station on 021 452 2000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station," they added.

See More: Collisions, Cork, Cyclist, Lorry, Truck

Related
News 4 months ago

Two people killed and four seriously injured on Irish roads in Easter Monday collisions

By: Fiona Audley

Sport 1 day ago

£1m in Olympic legacy funding will support grassroots sports across North

By: Fiona Audley

News 1 day ago

Young Palestinians fleeing conflict in Gaza set to arrive in Ireland

By: Fiona Audley

Latest
News 1 day ago

Inflation soars in Ireland, with the price of butter up 50% in the past 5 years

By: Mark Murphy

News 1 day ago

‘Alarming’ number of adults in Ireland would help children use cigarette vending machines

By: Fiona Audley

Business 1 day ago

Tech firm invests £16m to support digital transformation of Northern Irish workforce

By: Fiona Audley

Business 1 day ago

Laing O’Rourke appoints new director of strategy at ‘pivotal time’ for firm

By: Fiona Audley

News 1 day ago

Reward offered for information on stolen quad bikes

By: Fiona Audley

Entertainment 1 day ago

Late Late Toy Show goes on the road to find this year's young stars

By: Fiona Audley