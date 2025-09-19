Cyclist and lorry driver die in separate collisions on same day in Co. Cork

TWO people died in separate collisions in Co. Cork yesterday afternoon.

The driver of a heavy goods vehicle died when his lorry was involved in a single vehicle collision in Ballycotton at around 3.30pm yesterday (September 18).

The man, aged in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gardaí have urged anyone with information about the incident, which happened on the L3633, to contact them.

A second death occurred in the county later the same day when a truck and a bicycle collided in Cork city.

The incident happened at the junction of Albert Street and Albert Road at approximately 6.15pm.

The cyclist, a woman in her 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her body was removed to the morgue at Cork University Hospital where a post-mortem examination is due to take place.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to contact Gardaí

“Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area between 6pm and 6.30pm on September 18 are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí,” they state.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Anglesea Street Garda Station on 021 452 2000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station," they added.