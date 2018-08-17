Cyclist rushed to hospital after being struck by lorry in Dublin

A CYCLIST has been left with serious injuries after being struck a lorry at a busy junction in Dublin city centre.

The incident occurred shortly after 9am at the busy junction at Guild St and North Wall Quay close to the Samuel Beckett Bridge.

The cyclist was treated at the scene before being taken to the Mater Hospital.

His injuries are believed to be serious.

Gardai and emergency services were called to the scene.

A garda spokeswoman said: “Cyclist was involved in a RTC this morning at 9am on Guild St.

“He was taken to The Mater Hospital with minor injuries. Investigations are ongoing."