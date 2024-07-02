‘Dangerous predator’ jailed for multiple child sex offences

A ‘dangerous predator’ who targeted children has been jailed for multiple historic sex offences.

Gavin Corcoran was charged with eight offences against minors after his victims came forward and revealed the abuse they suffered at his hands.

In 2020 a 14-year-old girl told police that Corcoran had sexually assaulted her when she was 10 years old.

Two other women then came forward and disclosed sexual abuse by Corcoran on numerous occasions when they were children.

Corcoran, 44, who most recently lived in Manchester, but previously resided in Morriston, Swansea, was charged with the offences in 2021.

He was remanded into custody after failing to attend his trial later that year, and has remained in custody ever since.

In May 2024 he was found guilty on eight counts of child sex offences against four separate victims.

Yesterday (July 1) he was sentenced to 21 years in prison, extended for four years, and will be on the sex offenders register for life.

Following his sentencing, Detective Inspector Sharon Gill-Lewis, of South Wales Police, said: “Gavin Corcoran is a dangerous predator who inflicted untold damage upon his multiple child victims.

“His abuse spanned over two decades, from 1997 to 2018,” she added.

“This case has been particularly difficult and very distressing for the victims, with the trial having been run five times due to a number of factors, including Covid and the fourth victim being identified.

“Today’s sentence reflects the professionalism, hard work, and dedication of Detective Constable Eleanor Dallas, who has worked tirelessly throughout this investigation to ensure that the victims got the justice they deserve.

“They finally got that justice today.”