DANNY DYER has blasted David Cameron, Nigel Farage and the current situation surrounding Brexit in arguably his most explosive rant on the topic yet.

The Eastenders star made headlines earlier this year when he hit out at David Cameron over his handling of Brexit during an appearance alongside Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid on ITV.

Now Dyer is back talking about Brexit as part of a new expletive-laden rant that featured as part of an interview conducted with the Big Issue.

And Dyer holds nothing back with Cameron, Farage and fellow Brexiteer all coming in for the strongest criticism from the popular star.

The Londoner hit out at Johnson for his "stupid haircut" in the tirade, while also branding Farage a "p***k in a suit."

Dyer told the magazine:

"[Politicans] are floundering around. They have been given this thing called Brexit because of one man. One man [Mr Cameron].

"Who we voted in to be our prime minister, who purely for his own ego decided to call a referendum just to get rid of Nigel Farage.

"Farage, another p***k in a suit who tapped into something - and I suppose it is that white working-class, middle-age man who lost his voice slightly."

"He tapped into what he felt maybe they wanted to say and twisted it. He got a bit of a following, so Cameron decided to call a referendum just to get him.

"Well, f*** you, Cameron you posh t***. Sorry. It backfired on him didn't it? And what does he do? He f***** off. He doesn't like the way it went and he f***** off.

"Look where we are now. If our leader is willing to say: 'oh, I can't be bothered', where is our structure? Where is the foundation?"

Despite directing plenty of ire in the general direction of Cameron and Co., Dyer had slightly kinder things to say about Theresa May:

"Bless her, just got that job by default. Boris Johnson running around with his stupid haircut spouting b*****ks."

Dyer also lamented the current state of politics in the UK and the impact it is having on the country as a whole:

"Young people look and think: 'If these are the people running the country, why shouldn't I go and loot and riot?'

"They just don't give a f***. This us against them-type vibe has got worse. We are living in an age of food banks. How the f*** did that happen? Seriously."

The full Big Issue interview can be accessed here.