'Depraved and dangerous' rapist is handed life sentence

A RAPIST described as 'depraved and dangerous' by police has been handed a life sentence following a violent attack on a woman.

Thomas Mulroy raped the woman at his home in Chatham, Kent in March 2021 and then stopped her from leaving the property.

The 56-year-old was sentenced on Friday and will have to serve a minimum of nine years and three months.

Once his minimum term is complete, Mulroy must complete a risk assessment to determine whether he can be considered for parole.

Attack

On March 27, 2021, Mulroy was at his home address with a woman when he suddenly assaulted and then raped her.

The victim tried to call a friend on her phone in an attempt to seek help but Mulroy damaged it and prevented her from leaving the property.

The victim later escaped and immediately attended Medway police station to report her ordeal.

Mulroy, of New Road, Chatham, was arrested in the early hours of March 28.

He was charged with two counts of rape, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and criminal damage.

At Maidstone Crown Court, Mulroy was convicted of the rapes following a trial, having previously pleaded guilty to the other indictments.

'Abhorrent criminal'

"The victim in this case has shown exceptional courage throughout proceedings, whilst assisting us to bring this abhorrent criminal to justice," said Detective Constable Jane Lowe.

"She was subjected to an appalling attack by a depraved and dangerous predator and our officers have been committed to providing her with the best possible support.

"Despite the irrefutable evidence against him, Mulroy chose to put the victim through the further ordeal of a trial and I am pleased he has now received a substantial prison sentence.

"I sincerely hope the victim can achieve some closure now this criminal is safely behind bars."