Derry Girls fans swamp post announcing prequel series to the It horror movies

Just what would a Derry Girls x It crossover look like? (Images: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images; Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie)

FANS of TV series Derry Girls have flooded a post announcing a prequel to the It horror movies with memes of the popular Channel 4 show.

And the response to the news of the storm drain-dwelling villain has even got the thumbs up from Derry Girls creator, Lisa McGee.

The bizarre crossover comes as HBO Max revealed it had ordered a series featuring Pennywise the clown, following the success of the two-movie adaptation of Stephen King's novel.

But what could possibly link a trans-dimensional evil entity that appears as a clown in New England and the comedic exploits of four girls growing up in Northern Ireland in the 1990s?

Well, as any King fan will tell you, the story of It and several more of the horror author's tales are set in the fictional Maine town of… Derry.

And the working title of HBO Max's It prequel? Welcome to Derry.

Reporting the news of the prequel on Twitter on Thursday, showbiz site Pop Crave probably didn't expect the reaction they got and were possibly bemused by some of the responses.

It prompted thousands of replies and quote tweets, with many referencing what a crossover between Pennywise and the Derry Girls cast might look like.

Commenting on the reaction on Saturday, McGee tweeted: "You're outdoing yourselves in the replies lads."

Here’s a selection of the best Derry Girls responses to the Pop Crave tweet…

While it would be interesting to see whether Pennywise could survive Erin, Orla, Michelle, Clare and company, the series will, of course, be set in the fictional town of Derry, Maine.

Andy Muschietti, who directed the two hit films, will return for the series along with other It alumni including sister Barbara Muschietti and Jason Fuchs.

It will be the second time the novel has inspired a TV project, after the story was adapted into a two-part miniseries in 1990, featuring Tim Curry as Pennywise.

HBO Max has announced that Welcome to Derry is at present a working title, and given the response from Derry Girls fans, don't be surprised if it changes for the final product.

