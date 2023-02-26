Derry Girls fans swamp post announcing prequel series to the It horror movies

FANS of TV series Derry Girls have flooded a post announcing a prequel to the It horror movies with memes of the popular Channel 4 show.

And the response to the news of the storm drain-dwelling villain has even got the thumbs up from Derry Girls creator, Lisa McGee.

The bizarre crossover comes as HBO Max revealed it had ordered a series featuring Pennywise the clown, following the success of the two-movie adaptation of Stephen King's novel.

But what could possibly link a trans-dimensional evil entity that appears as a clown in New England and the comedic exploits of four girls growing up in Northern Ireland in the 1990s?

Well, as any King fan will tell you, the story of It and several more of the horror author's tales are set in the fictional Maine town of… Derry.

You're outdoing yourselves in the replies lads 😂 https://t.co/LaTdFapHhm — Lisa McGee (@LisaMMcGee) February 25, 2023

And the working title of HBO Max's It prequel? Welcome to Derry.

Reporting the news of the prequel on Twitter on Thursday, showbiz site Pop Crave probably didn't expect the reaction they got and were possibly bemused by some of the responses.

It prompted thousands of replies and quote tweets, with many referencing what a crossover between Pennywise and the Derry Girls cast might look like.

Commenting on the reaction on Saturday, McGee tweeted: "You're outdoing yourselves in the replies lads."

Here’s a selection of the best Derry Girls responses to the Pop Crave tweet…

“There’s a murderin’ cloyn on the loose, Sarah.”

“I mean it’s a concern... but so’s the fact that I’ve nothin’ in for me Sunday dinner.” pic.twitter.com/pfGzEM4FSe — Sarah Doran (@sarahisnothere) February 26, 2023

"So I says to myself. I says sure. Colm; Its a fine day, for taking yourself down the drain" pic.twitter.com/siT40vPZ91 — 🌒 ᚛ᚉᚒᚄᚔ᚜ 🌘 (@CujiCu) February 25, 2023

"oh and I suppose I'm the one who has to go clear the storm drains then!"

"Da you can't well make Orla do it, she's just his type, he loves the weans da, if anyone should be gobbled it best be you!"

"I don't see why anyone should need to be gobbled up at all!" pic.twitter.com/oCWlUgSwZX — EmptyJr (@Empty_jr) February 26, 2023

i says to meself: Colm. this is the last time you take that wee paper boat out in the rain pic.twitter.com/7P35SGNaOh — Frazzles Reviews (@FrazzlesR) February 25, 2023

"You can't ring ChildLine every time a clown threatens to kill you, Erin." pic.twitter.com/BnOCdbHOqc — Mark Ludmon (@MarkLudmon) February 26, 2023

I tell ya Pennywise, I don’t agree with all this eatin wee’uns and all that but I have to says I’m lovin your makeup, love the wee lines you’ve got going on, it’s absolutely stunnin pic.twitter.com/g9xQmUcobW — Frazzles Reviews (@FrazzlesR) February 25, 2023

“Aye now James may be English, but calling him a pasty clown that lures kids into the sewer is a wee bit far, even for you Michelle!” https://t.co/le5zPOuLbs pic.twitter.com/NxvR3uJ1d7 — Oluwajomiloju (@JomiAdeniran) February 26, 2023

Pennywise is it aye? more like wise up an’ catch yerself on ya melter https://t.co/IPnrPnAKcl pic.twitter.com/xISLQazgEZ — Aoife Wilson (@AoifeLockhart) February 25, 2023

“I was on me walk like I usually go half ta seven except on Mondays when I go at seven but it was Tuesday. An I noticed the feller standin there in tha rain. I says ta him, ‘mighty damp’ for it was rainin and he didn’t have an umbrella though he did have a balloon — red it was.” https://t.co/3JkRmozMfA pic.twitter.com/4WMvhLn8Fs — Katie 🔭🦝 (@flight2themoon) February 25, 2023

While it would be interesting to see whether Pennywise could survive Erin, Orla, Michelle, Clare and company, the series will, of course, be set in the fictional town of Derry, Maine.

Andy Muschietti, who directed the two hit films, will return for the series along with other It alumni including sister Barbara Muschietti and Jason Fuchs.

It will be the second time the novel has inspired a TV project, after the story was adapted into a two-part miniseries in 1990, featuring Tim Curry as Pennywise.

HBO Max has announced that Welcome to Derry is at present a working title, and given the response from Derry Girls fans, don't be surprised if it changes for the final product.