Derry Girls officially renewed for a third series

DERRY GIRLS will return for a third series, it has been confirmed.

The second series of the hit sitcom, focusing on a group of school girls growing up in Northern Ireland in the 1990s during The Troubles, only just finished on Channel 4.

However, the UK broadcaster has already announced another six-episode run of the show is in the works.

Channel 4 confirmed the news on Twitter: “That might be the end for series 2 of #DerryGirls, but don't worry it will be returning for series 3!”

Commenting on the news, writer and series creator Lisa McGee expressed her delight at the news.

"I love writing this show and I'm so thrilled to be able to continue the Derry Girls story," said McGee.

"Thank you Channel 4, Erin and the eejits live to fight another day!"

Channel 4's director of programmes Ian Katz said: "At a time of great uncertainty about the future of the country thank God we have one unequivocally good piece of news to look forward to: the Derry Girls will be back to make our lives a bit brighter and more fun."

The broadcaster’s head of comedy, Fiona McDermott, spoke in similarly glowing terms about the show.

"It's no surprise that Derry Girls continues to delight a growing legion of fans,” she said.

"A combination of magical writing and adorable characters make this show both timely and timeless.

"We're delighted to confirm a third series. Don't tell Ma Mary, but I'm breaking open the Christmas cupboard in celebration."

There could be even bigger plans ahead too, with one cast member previously letting slip that a Derry Girls feature film could be in the works.

One thing is for sure: we haven’t seen the last of this lost.

