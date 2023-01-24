Derry shooting was act of ‘community intimidation’ SDLP leader warns

SDLP Leader Colum Eastwood has condemned the shooting of a man in Derry overnight, claiming it was an attempt to intimidate the local community.

PSNI officers attended the scene after a man, aged in his thirties, was shot in the lower leg shortly after 9pm in a wooded area, close to commercial premises on Whitehouse Road and at the junction of Coshquin road.

A lone and masked gunman is reported to have shot the victim once in the leg, the PSNI confirm, adding: “The victim was taken to hospital by the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service. He remains in hospital.”

Speaking today Mr Eastwood branded the incident “yet another dangerous attempt to intimidate people in our community”.

He appealed for those responsible to stop their campaign of violence against the community, stating: “Our communities do not need this intimidation and the threat of violence hanging over them. Nobody wants to live in fear.

“These attacks hark back to the darkest period of our past and I call on those responsible to end this violence and for these guns to be removed from our streets before someone else is wounded or worse.”

Detectives from Strand Road in Derry are investigating the shooting, are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to contact them.

Detective Inspector Lavery, from Strand Road Criminal Investigation Branch, said: "Our investigation is at an early stage and we are specifically appealing for anyone who was in this area at around 9pm and who saw anything suspicious, or out of the ordinary, to get in touch.

“We're also keen to hear from drivers with dashcam who were in the area at this time to check their footage and see if they've captured the gunman."

He added: "The shooting we witnessed last night is a clear human rights abuse and the injuries inflicted on the victim are a stark violation of people’s basic human rights.

“This attack will leave physical and mental scars and trauma that may never heal. No good comes from this – ever.

“These attacks are not only placing the victims at risk, but also the local community.

“People should feel safe in their own homes. No-one has the right to take that away from anyone.

"This violence has no justification and paramedics, nurses, doctors and all other NHS and care workers need to be allowed to focus all their efforts on treating and saving people who need help."

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting reference 2026 of 23/01/23.

Information can also be given anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

