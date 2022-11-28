Detectives arrest 16-year-old boy following fatal stabbings of two teenagers in London

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested in London following the fatal stabbings of two teenagers.

At 5.10pm on Saturday, 16 November, police were called to reports of two people injured at separate locations - Sewell Road, Abbey Wood and Titmuss Avenue, Thamesmead.

Officers attended with the London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance.

At each location, they found a 16-year-old male with stab wounds, and despite best efforts of the emergency services, both boys passed away.

The victims were named yesterday as Charlie Bartolo and Kearne Solanke.

Detective Chief Inspector Kate Blackburn, from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command, said about the arrest:

"This is a positive development in what is a complex and fast-moving investigation. Charlie and Kearne’s families have been informed.

"Our investigation is ongoing and we continue to appeal for the public’s help as we build a picture of what happened on Saturday night. If you have information, no matter how insignificant you think it may be, please come forward.”

Earlier, Detective Superintendent Richard McDonagh, from the South East Command Unit which includes Greenwich, said:

"Tackling violence is a priority for the Met. Days like today show why that work is so important, and why I must again ask all of London’s communities to work with us, and our partners, so that we are doing all that we can together to prevent such tragedies.

"We have already heard from a number of witnesses, and I am grateful to them for getting in touch and providing information to police."

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have seen a dark coloured SUV or 4x4 type vehicle with distinctive silver roof bars in the areas around Sewell Road or Titmuss Avenue in the days before, and prior to the murders.

Anyone with information should call police on 101, giving the reference 4943/26NOV, or Crimestoppers, anonymously, by calling 0800 555 111.

The families of boy boys continue to be supported by specialist officers.