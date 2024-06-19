Detectives given more time to question man charged with murder of Co. Armagh pensioner

DETECTIVES have been granted more time to question a man charged with the murder of a pensioner in Co. Armagh.

Michael McConville, 74, was found dead in a house in the Annaghmare Road area of Crossmaglen on Saturday, June 15.

Police say he was found in a bathroom with serious head injuries believed to have been caused by a weapon.

A 67-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and on Tuesday, detectives were granted an addition 36 hours to question him.

Today, police revealed they had been granted a further 24 hours to question the man.

Detectives are continuing to appeal for information as enquiries continue.

Anyone who noticed anything untoward in the Annaghmare Road area between Friday, June 14 and Saturday, June 15 is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference 1435.