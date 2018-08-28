Detector dog Meg helps uncover huge €3million drugs haul at Dublin Port
News

Detector dog Meg helps uncover huge €3million drugs haul at Dublin Port

Meg the detector dog assisted the Revenue's mobile X-ray scanner (Images: revenue.ie)

A REVENUE detector dog has helped prevent €3million worth of drugs flooding Ireland’s streets after a huge haul at Dublin Port this morning.

Meg the spaniel was assisting in a routine search that also involved the Revenue’s mobile X-ray scanner when the discovery was made in a container that had arrived on a ferry from Europe.

Revenue officers seized 36kgs of suspected cocaine and 11kgs of suspected MDMA with an estimated street value of over €3million.

Investigations are ongoing.

The operation was part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting drug importations.

If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding drug smuggling, they are asked to contact Revenue on the confidential number 1800 295 295.

