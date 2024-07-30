‘Devastating losses’ Taoiseach sends condolences to families after five people killed on Irish roads
TAOISEACH Simon Harris has expressed his ‘deep sorrow” after five people were killed on Irish roads in recent days.

Collisions in counties Cork, Kilkenny and Meath claimed five lives over the weekend, bringing the total people killed on Irish roads to 113 for the year so far.

Cork man Finbarr Coleman died when the car he was a passenger in was involved in a single vehicle collision in Ballynamona, Kinsale at around 1.30am on Saturday, July 27.

Michael Joseph 'Joe' Carthy was killed when the e-scooter he was riding was involved in a collision on the Tullaroan road in Bonnettstown, Kilkenny shortly before 6.30pm on Saturday July 27.

The 14-year-old, from Bonnettstown in Kilkenny City, was taken to St Luke’s Hospital where he died the following day.

In Meath, three people were killed in two separate collisions on Sunday, July 28.

“I want to express my deep sorrow at the loss of the five people who were killed on Irish roads in recent days,” the Taoiseach said this week.

“I send my condolences to their families, their friends and their communities. These are devastating losses.”

He added: “113 people have now lost their lives on Irish roads this year – an increase of 16 in comparison to the same period last year.

“As a country, we had made significant progress in reducing the number of people losing their lives on Irish roads in recent years.

“That progress is at risk. These are not statistics; they are lost lives and shattered families.”

Ahead of the impending August bank holiday, Mr Harris has called on drivers to be vigilant when on the roads.

“We are now at a critical juncture,” he said.

“We must take steps – as individuals, as communities, as a country – to reverse the trend and prevent more lives being lost.

“Government will play its part and will take the necessary steps, but we need the help of every driver across the country.”

He added: “As we approach the August Bank Holiday weekend, I am urging everyone to slow down, put the phone away and never ever take a drink or drugs before getting into a car.

“Lives can be saved by taking these simple but important steps to help keep each other safe.”

