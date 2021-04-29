Diageo to scrap Guinness spin-off craft beer brand Hop House 13
News

Diageo to scrap Guinness spin-off craft beer brand Hop House 13

Image: Diageo

THE GUINNESS spin-off beer brand Hop House 13 is reportedly set to be discontinued amid declining sales.

According to an exclusive report in The Grocer, Diageo is to cease the sale of the craft beer brand in the UK.

Originally launched in the hopes of cashing in on the craft beer boom, the Guinness spin-off has been delisted by its parent company.

As a result, the beer will soon be unavailable in supermarkets, pubs and bars.

It represents a remarkable decline for a brand that had initially sold well in the UK, ranking among the best-selling brands with critics and customers praising it as a refreshing alternative to the lagers and beers already on offer.

However, a slump in sales during the pandemic despite soaring alcohol consumption during the pandemic has put paid to the brand in the UK with other regions potentially following.

Advertisement

The Grocer reports that Hop House lost 8.7% of its value over the 52 weeks to September 5th, 2020 while sales fell £2.5m to £26.7m with volumes down 12.5%.

Guinness, by contrast, added £27m to its value, rising to £104.5m over the same period with an overall 35% gain.

A spokesperson for the drinks company confirmed the plans explaining it as a “strategic decision” decision to help “prioritise the main Guinness trademark in Great Britain”.

They were keen to stress that the decision to shelve Hop House had been “difficult” but was they they felt was “right for Guinness in the long term.”

See More: Alcohol, Beer, Diageo, Guinness

Related

Cheap alcohol to be banned in Ireland 'within weeks'
News 3 days ago

Cheap alcohol to be banned in Ireland 'within weeks'

By: Rachael O'Connor

Baileys launches new pina colada flavour Irish cream just in time for the summer
News 1 month ago

Baileys launches new pina colada flavour Irish cream just in time for the summer

By: Jack Beresford

It’s International Whiskey Day
News 1 month ago

It’s International Whiskey Day

By: Jack Beresford

Latest

Shane Lowry becomes sponsor of Offaly GAA
Sport 41 minutes ago

Shane Lowry becomes sponsor of Offaly GAA

By: Rudi Kinsella

Conor McGregor 'set to become Ireland's first billionaire athlete'
Sport 50 minutes ago

Conor McGregor 'set to become Ireland's first billionaire athlete'

By: Harry Brent

Brian Kerr completely stole the show on Wednesday's Champions League coverage
Sport 1 hour ago

Brian Kerr completely stole the show on Wednesday's Champions League coverage

By: Rudi Kinsella

Catholic Bishops debate calling on Joe Biden to stop taking Communion due to abortion views
News 2 hours ago

Catholic Bishops debate calling on Joe Biden to stop taking Communion due to abortion views

By: Rachael O'Connor

Katie Taylor - when is her next fight and who is it against?
Sport 3 hours ago

Katie Taylor - when is her next fight and who is it against?

By: Rudi Kinsella