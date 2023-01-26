Discovery of viable pipe bomb in Northern Ireland ‘deeply concerning’

AN SDLP councillor has condemned those behind a pipe bomb found in Newtownabbey in Co. Antrim yesterday afternoon.

The device was discovered in the Antrim Road area and was declared viable after a controlled explosion by Army bomb disposal experts.

A PSNI spokesperson thanked the local community for their patience during the security operation on Wednesday, January 25.

“Detectives from Antrim CID are following several lines of enquiry and the device will be removed for further examination,” they said.

“At this stage we are uncertain as to how long this device has been in situ and are appealing for anyone with information about the incident that may assist in our investigation to contact Detectives at Antrim CID quoting reference number 562 of 25/1/23.”

Councillor Noreen McClelland said the security alert had caused disruption for those in the area.

“The discovery of a viable pipe bomb device in the middle of Newtownabbey is deeply concerning and I am grateful that nobody was harmed as a result of this incident,” she said.

“The resulting security alert caused significant disruption on a busy weekday as local people attempted to go about their lives."

She added: “The planting of this pipe bomb is an attack on our community and I am grateful that nobody was seriously injured or worse as a result of this incident.

“I would urge those behind this to cease their activities and let people in this area live in peace.

“I’d like to thank police for their response and for safely removing this potentially harmful device.

“I’d ask anyone with any information in connection with this incident to come forward to police as soon as possible and help them with their investigation.”