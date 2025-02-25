Disease control measures in place as third case of bird flu found in Co. Tyrone

A THIRD case of suspected bird flu has been reported in Co. Tyrone.

The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) is investigating after the case was reported at a commercial poultry premises near Cookstown on February 23.

“Preliminary test results indicate the presence of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI),” the DAERA said in a statement..

“In light of the initial positive findings, Temporary Control Zones (TCZs) have been established,” they added.

The site has 32,000 birds and all poultry will be humanely culled, the DAERA confirmed.

It marks the third case of bird flu to be reported in Tyrone this month.

On February 22 a case was reported at a commercial poultry premises near Pomeroy.

The 16,000 birds at the site all had to be culled.

That followed an earlier case reported at a poultry farm in Dungannon on February 14, where 64,000 birds had to be humanely culled.

“It has been a difficult week for the poultry sector with three commercial premises to have HPAI confirmed or suspected,” Northern Ireland’s Minister of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs, Andrew Muir said.

“My department is urgently responding and carrying out robust disease control actions, including the humane culling of affected poultry and cleansing and disinfection.”

He added: “My department will continue to work closely with industry stakeholders along with our counterparts in Great Britain and Ireland to stop the spread of this disease.”

The Minister has called on all bird keepers to familiarise themselves with biosecurity measures in a bid to combat the spread OF bird flu.

“Biosecurity is the greatest weapon we have to fight avian influenza,” he said.

“It is crucial that all bird keepers adhere to stringent biosecurity measures to protect their flock and report any suspicious cases immediately,” he added.

“I strongly encourage all bird keepers to familiarise themselves with the guidance provided by my department.”

Brian Dooher, Northern Ireland’s Chief Veterinary Officer, has confirmed that measures have been implemented to control the spread of the disease.

“Disease control measures have been introduced to limit any potential spread of the disease,” he said.

“Bird keepers, whether commercial or backyard, must maintain high biosecurity standards and fully comply with all requirements that have been implemented to control this devastating disease.”