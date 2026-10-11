Police name young man who died in Co. Down collision
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Police name young man who died in Co. Down collision

Josh McKnight (Image: via PSNI)

POLICE have named a man who died in a collision in Co. Down as 21-year-old Josh McKnight from Loughbrickland.

Mr McKnight passed away following a single-vehicle road traffic collision in Banbridge on Friday.

"Shortly after 5.50am, we received a report of a single-vehicle collision in the Old Mill Road area," said Detective Inspector Stewart of the PSNI.

"Officers along with colleagues from other emergency services attended, but sadly the driver died at the scene."

Mr McKnight is due to be laid to rest on Monday.

His family have asked for donations in lieu of flowers to be made to Air Ambulance NI.

Police have urged anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have relevant camera footage to contact them on 101, quoting reference 175 of October 9.

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