Dog rescued from drowning being tied to massive rock and dumped into river
News

Dog rescued from drowning being tied to massive rock and dumped into river

A DOG suffered substantial injuries after being tied to a rock and thrown into a river.

In an unimaginable act of animal cruelty, the German Shepherd was tossed into the River Trent in Nottingham, England, attached by rope to a heavy rock.

The dog, named Bella, was seen struggling in the water by a passerby, who heroically jumped into the water to save her.

Police were immediately called and Bella was taken to a local vet where she's received treatment.

Officers later described the incident as "evil and nasty".

Advertisement

It's been reported that Bella is distressed and very unwell, but is showing signs of encouragement following a day of care in the hands of the vets.

They discovered she was microchipped and it's understood that her owners have been contacted.

According to Euro Weekly News, a 31-year-old woman and a 32-year-old man have been arrested in connection with the incident, though it isn't clear whether they are Bella's owners.

Nottingham Police posted photos of Bella, and of the stone she was tied to, on Twitter - sparking public fury at the shocking mistreatment of the poor animal.

"I’m crying. this is absolutely disgusting, that poor poor dog.," one user wrote.

Advertisement

"Absolutely disgusting. That poor animal. If only this could be done to the person responsible with nobody to save them. I’d take that dog right now & give it a home where it would be cherished & loved unconditionally. Beautiful dog. Disgusting humans," another wrote.

PC Adam Pace of Nottingham Police said: “This was an evil and nasty thing to do to this poor dog and we are making every effort to find out who is responsible.

"We are still appealing for information about the circumstances of the incident, including how many people were involved.

"If you saw anything, or have CCTV or dash-cam footage in the area, please get in touch on 101, quoting incident number 103 of January 6 2020".

See More: Animal Abuse, Dog, Nottingham, Twitter

Related

Suspended sentence for man who left sick dogs in ‘putrid’ shed
News 2 weeks ago

Suspended sentence for man who left sick dogs in ‘putrid’ shed

By: Gerard Donaghy

Horse found injured and trapped under gate in Meath is put down
News 1 month ago

Horse found injured and trapped under gate in Meath is put down

By: Harry Brent

Dog stolen from family garden is brutally killed after having its tail ripped off and being thrown from a car in Wicklow
News 2 months ago

Dog stolen from family garden is brutally killed after having its tail ripped off and being thrown from a car in Wicklow

By: Harry Brent

Latest

Colin Farrell confirmed to play The Penguin in upcoming Batman movie
Entertainment 10 minutes ago

Colin Farrell confirmed to play The Penguin in upcoming Batman movie

By: Rachael O'Connor

Irish teenager in hospital after stabbing at Co Antrim school
News 1 hour ago

Irish teenager in hospital after stabbing at Co Antrim school

By: Harry Brent

Man arrested following assault and attempted abduction of woman in Dublin
News 1 hour ago

Man arrested following assault and attempted abduction of woman in Dublin

By: Rachael O'Connor

Leo Varadkar 'concerned for escalation of tensions in the Middle East' amid US-Iran crisis
News 3 hours ago

Leo Varadkar 'concerned for escalation of tensions in the Middle East' amid US-Iran crisis

By: Harry Brent

Irish company's productivity up 27% after adopting four-day working week
News 3 hours ago

Irish company's productivity up 27% after adopting four-day working week

By: Harry Brent