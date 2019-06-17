Dog stolen from garden in Northern Ireland was chained to a concrete block and thrown into a canal
News

Dog stolen from garden in Northern Ireland was chained to a concrete block and thrown into a canal

SNOWY THE DOG was snatched from his owner’s back garden in Co. Tyrone, Northern Ireland, on Friday and was later disgustingly thrown into a nearby canal while tied by the neck to a concrete block.

Sinead Duffy, Snowy’s owner, spoke of how devastated she was about this “obscene act of animal cruelty” and described it as “an attack on the whole family”.

Snowy was found in a canal by council workers who helped him out of the water and eventually reunited him with his family back at their home in Coalisland.

“This is an attack on our dog and an attack on our family,” said Ms Duffy in a post on Facebook.

“We are deeply devastated that this has happened to him.

Advertisement

“We as a family are asking anyone that has any information please please come forward as this is the most obscene act of cruelty to an innocent pet.”

Thousands of Facebook users who read Sinead’s post got in touch to show their support.

“How cruel, he is so lucky,” one user said.

“Hopefully those responsible are caught and can never do this again,” said another.

Another added: “What an horrendous act to commit. Who could do something like this?”

Quite.

Snowy is now thankfully back at home with his family, and aside from being a little shaken, reportedly seems to be in good health.

Advertisement

Police described the incident as a “disgusting act on a defenceless dog,” and have asked anyone with any information to contact 028 8773 8861.

See More: Animal Cruelty, Co Tyrone, Coalisland, Dog, Dog Stolen, Facebook

Related

Irish woman banned from owning dogs for life after causing unnecessary suffering to pet in 'worst case judge had seen'
News 5 days ago

Irish woman banned from owning dogs for life after causing unnecessary suffering to pet in 'worst case judge had seen'

By: Aidan Lonergan

Canada bans the captivity of whales and dolphins
News 5 days ago

Canada bans the captivity of whales and dolphins

By: Harry Brent

Northern Ireland man, 24, admits battering puppy to death with hammer in vile attack broadcast online
News 1 week ago

Northern Ireland man, 24, admits battering puppy to death with hammer in vile attack broadcast online

By: Aidan Lonergan

Latest

Donald Trump accused of ‘normalising racism’ by London Mayor Sadiq Khan
News 1 hour ago

Donald Trump accused of ‘normalising racism’ by London Mayor Sadiq Khan

By: Harry Brent

Man United star Paul Pogba considering ‘a new challenge somewhere else’
Sport 23 hours ago

Man United star Paul Pogba considering ‘a new challenge somewhere else’

By: Harry Brent

A new Katie Taylor mural has gone up in Dublin
News 1 day ago

A new Katie Taylor mural has gone up in Dublin

By: Harry Brent

Irish taxpayers faced with €7 billion carbon emissions bill over the next 10 years
News 1 day ago

Irish taxpayers faced with €7 billion carbon emissions bill over the next 10 years

By: Harry Brent

Donald Trump attacks London Mayor Sadiq Khan again amid the city's rising knife crime rates
News 1 day ago

Donald Trump attacks London Mayor Sadiq Khan again amid the city's rising knife crime rates

By: Harry Brent