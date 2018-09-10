Dolphin found and freed by Cork firefighters has been found dead
News

Dolphin found and freed by Cork firefighters has been found dead

The dolphin was found stuck in the branches of the River Lee.

Cork Fire Brigade were called to Wandesford Quay, close to Cork city centre to help the animal.

A passerby saw the dolphin in difficulty and alerted the fire brigade, who helped him become free.

The dolphin appeared to swim away out to sea but was found dead this morning.

His remains were moved to the zoology department of University College Cork, awaiting an autopsy.

