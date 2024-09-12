Domestic abuser jailed for 'horrific' assault on ex-partner

A BELFAST man has been jailed for a “horrific” assault on his ex-partner.

Jordan Samuel Spence, of Lawnbrook Drive in the city, was sentenced at Laganside Crown Court yesterday, after pleading guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm and other offences.

The court heard that the 32-year-old, who has a history of domestic violence against women, subjected his ex-partner to a “horrific ordeal” while in his home in north Belfast in March 2023.

She was violently attacked and stamped on by Spence before she was able to escape from the house and find help.

“The victim has shown immense strength and commitment in supporting this case through the courts,” a PSNI spokesperson said.

“This was a particularly harrowing incident in March 2023, in which the victim was subject to a horrific ordeal which left her distraught.

“Fortunately, the victim was able to leave the property and seek help.

“I would like to commend the victim in this case for coming forward and seeking justice.

“Seeing your case through the criminal justice system is a huge undertaking and by doing so she has displayed immense fortitude throughout”.

Spence was sentenced to 40 months for assault occasioning actual bodily harm, 12 months for false imprisonment, 12 months for criminal damage and 12 months for threats to kill.

All of these are to run concurrently.

“Domestic abuse is a terrifying and impactful crime and very often people who are being abused feel isolated, vulnerable and frightened and don’t know where to turn,” the PSNI said following the sentencing.

“It is vital that victims know there is help available and I would encourage anyone suffering domestic abuse to come forward and report the matter to the police.

“We are here to help you and we will robustly investigate all allegations of abuse and fully support you through the criminal justice process.

“Please be assured that you can come forward in confidence and speak to Detectives in Public Protection Branch who will treat you with sensitivity and respect.”