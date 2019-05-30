US PRESIDENT Donald Trump has confirmed he will stay at his luxury Doonbeg golf course in Co. Clare during his upcoming visit to Ireland.

Mr Trump – who purchased what is now Trump International Golf Links & Hotel Ireland in 2014 – said he was "looking forward to" his one-night stay on June 5.

It will come after a three-day State Visit to the UK which begins on June 3, and before the American leader jets off to France for the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings on June 6.

The White House had reportedly been planning a trip for some time but did not confirm details until last week.

Breaking: US President @realDonaldTrump tells me he’s looking forward to his visit to Ireland next week. @rtenews pic.twitter.com/FPJv1xra3m — Brian O'Donovan (@BrianOD_News) 30 May 2019

Last November, Mr Trump cancelled what would have been his first trip to Ireland as US President for "scheduling reasons".

Speaking to RTÉ News today, the 72-year-old said: "We're going to be staying at Doonbeg in Ireland because it's convenient, it's a great place but it's convenient.

"We'll be meeting with a lot of the Irish officials.

"It will be an overnight stay and I look forward to that."

Mr Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will meet Taoiseach Leo Varadkar during what will be the eighth Irish visit by a sitting US President.

On Wednesday, Mr Varadkar told the Dáil he was looking forward to discussing free trade with the President as well as other possible talking points such as China and the EU.