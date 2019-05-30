Donald Trump says he is 'looking forward to' Ireland visit as US President, 72, confirms stay at his Doonbeg golf course
News

Donald Trump says he is 'looking forward to' Ireland visit as US President, 72, confirms stay at his Doonbeg golf course

US PRESIDENT Donald Trump has confirmed he will stay at his luxury Doonbeg golf course in Co. Clare during his upcoming visit to Ireland.

Mr Trump – who purchased what is now Trump International Golf Links & Hotel Ireland in 2014 – said he was "looking forward to" his one-night stay on June 5.

It will come after a three-day State Visit to the UK which begins on June 3, and before the American leader jets off to France for the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings on June 6.

The White House had reportedly been planning a trip for some time but did not confirm details until last week.

Advertisement

Last November, Mr Trump cancelled what would have been his first trip to Ireland as US President for "scheduling reasons".

Speaking to RTÉ News today, the 72-year-old said: "We're going to be staying at Doonbeg in Ireland because it's convenient, it's a great place but it's convenient.

"We'll be meeting with a lot of the Irish officials.

"It will be an overnight stay and I look forward to that."

Mr Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will meet Taoiseach Leo Varadkar during what will be the eighth Irish visit by a sitting US President.

On Wednesday, Mr Varadkar told the Dáil he was looking forward to discussing free trade with the President as well as other possible talking points such as China and the EU.

Advertisement

See More: Clare, D-day, Donald Trump, Doonbeg, Leo Varadkar, Newsletterr, President Trump, State Visit

Related

Donald Trump 'to visit Ireland within weeks' – but Leo Varadkar says he cannot confirm June trip
News 2 weeks ago

Donald Trump 'to visit Ireland within weeks' – but Leo Varadkar says he cannot confirm June trip

By: Aidan Lonergan

US Vice President Mike Pence confirms visit to Ireland as he recalls fond memories of visiting Clare and Sligo
News 2 months ago

US Vice President Mike Pence confirms visit to Ireland as he recalls fond memories of visiting Clare and Sligo

By: Aidan Lonergan

Tributes pour in for Trinity student, 26, who fell to his death from Cliffs of Moher 'while taking selfie'
News 4 months ago

Tributes pour in for Trinity student, 26, who fell to his death from Cliffs of Moher 'while taking selfie'

By: Aidan Lonergan

Latest

Irish company to the rescue as Cappagh helps in controlled detonation of WW2 bomb
News 1 hour ago

Irish company to the rescue as Cappagh helps in controlled detonation of WW2 bomb

By: Harry Brent

'I miss him' - Pierce Brosnan opens up about the sad death of Mrs Doubtfire co-star Robin Williams
News 5 hours ago

'I miss him' - Pierce Brosnan opens up about the sad death of Mrs Doubtfire co-star Robin Williams

By: Jack Beresford

Why do none of the actors in Chernobyl speak with Russian or Ukrainian accents?
News 6 hours ago

Why do none of the actors in Chernobyl speak with Russian or Ukrainian accents?

By: Jack Beresford

10 Hands Crafts Ireland exhibition open to public at Irish Cultural Centre in Hammersmith, London until June
Entertainment 6 hours ago

10 Hands Crafts Ireland exhibition open to public at Irish Cultural Centre in Hammersmith, London until June

By: Irish Post

Boy George biopic exploring ‘his upbringing in an Irish working-class family’ in the works
News 7 hours ago

Boy George biopic exploring ‘his upbringing in an Irish working-class family’ in the works

By: Jack Beresford