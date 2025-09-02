Dracula creator Bram Stoker honoured among new Irish storm names

BRAM, Patrick and Fionnuala are among the Irish contributions that feature in the storm names for 2025/6.

Met Éireann has announced the list of names for the new storm season, which began yesterday (September 1) and will run until August 31, 2026.

Created in partnership with the UK’s Met Office and KNMI, the national meteorological service of the Netherlands, this year’s list marks the 10th anniversary of the storm-naming initiative.

A total of 21 names have been announced for the new storm season, all of which have been proposed by members of the public in each jurisdiction.

For the year ahead the storms will include seven names from Ireland, seven from the UK and seven from the Netherlands.

The Irish names are Bram, Fionuala, Gerard, Kassia, Marty, Patrick and Tadhg.

They have been inspired by Ireland’s culture and history, as well as its people, Eoin Sherlock, Head of Forecasting Division at Met Éireann, said.

“2025 marks 10 years since the storm naming initiative began and we wanted to involve Ireland’s public more than ever, so we invited them to send us their perfect storm names,” he explained.

“There were many personal stories of friends, family, loved ones, and pets, as well as many suggestions honouring our history, culture, and literature,” he added.

“These included Bram, honouring the renowned Irish writer Bram Stoker, and Gerard, a gentleman fighting his own health battle and to whom we wish the best.

“Many noted how their children and grandchildren of all ages can be their own storms, such as Tadhg, who is a force of nature according to his grandmother.”

Some 4,137 members of the public sent 10,000 potential storm names to Met Éireann when they asked for names through a social media campaign.

The full 2025/26 list is Amy, Bram, Chandra, Dave, Eddie, Fionnuala, Gerard, Hannah, Isla, Janna, Kasia, Lilith, Marty, Nico, Oscar, Patrick, Ruby, Stevie, Tadhg, Violet, Wubbo.

“Naming storms is a powerful tool that supports us and other public safety organisations to increase awareness of severe and impactful weather alongside our weather warnings,” Mr Sherlock explained.

“We know that naming storms makes it easier for people to track important and up to date forecasts and safety-related information.”

He added: “A good example was Storm Éowyn last January, when our website, met.ie, received more than three million visits in two days. It all aids in protecting life and property across Ireland.”

A storm is named when it could result in ‘medium’ or ‘high’ impacts in one of the three partner countries.