Drugs dealers sentenced after 'appalling' dangerous driving during high-speed pursuit
Patrick McCabe and his passenger Ronnie Beckett (Images: Sussex Police)

TWO drug dealers involved in an hour-long pursuit as they attempted to escape from police have been sentenced for dangerous driving and drugs offences.

Patrick McCabe's driving was described by police as 'appalling' as he jumped red lights and went the wrong way around a roundabout during the pursuit.

The already disqualified driver, 28, was sentenced to two years and five months in prison and given a new disqualification from driving for five years and four months.

Disqualified driver McCabe had cloned plates fitting on the Volkswagen Golf (Image: Sussex Police)

At Lewes Crown Court earlier this month, he had admitted dangerous driving, possession of class B drugs with intent to supply, driving while disqualified and driving without valid insurance.

His passenger, 19-year-old Ronnie Beckett, was jailed for 17 weeks having previously admitted possession of class B drugs with intent to supply.

He also admitted to a breach of a suspended sentence order and failing to provide a specimen for analysis.

"McCabe’s driving was appalling, he showed no regard for his own safety or the safety of other road users," said Inspector Ollie Pullen from Sussex Police.

Near misses

The court was told how, on July 12 this year, McCabe was at a car wash in Copthorne, West Sussex when he saw police officers and drove away at high speed.

During the course of the pursuit, McCabe was seen reaching high speeds in a Volkswagen Golf.

The vehicle was using cloned plates, which he had tried to remove to avoid detection by police.

As he fled, he committed dangerous overtaking, went through red lights and went the wrong way around a roundabout.

McCabe's driving was so dangerous that he only narrowly avoided head-on collisions with other vehicles.

Other motorists had to take evasive action including an emergency stop to prevent a collision as McCabe attempted to evade officers.

However, he was also being tracked by the National Police Air Service helicopter as well as officers from the Tactical Firearms Unit and Crawley Response.

Designer bags

McCabe, of no fixed address, and Beckett, of Stoneycroft Walk, Ifield, then tried to run from the vehicle.

Footage showed them trying to hide from the police before then trying to evade capture through people's gardens.

However, the pair were located and arrested in a housing estate in Horley, Surrey.

Inside the car, police found a Gucci bag and a Versace bag containing cannabis and cash, as well as a bank card in McCabe's name.

Inside the car, police discovered a Gucci bag and a Versace bag containing cannabis and cash (Images: Sussex Police)

"This case demonstrates the great teamwork and professionalism by officers across the force to ensure that both offenders were caught," added Inspector Pullen.

"We are determined to prevent criminals exploiting the road networks for serious criminality.

"Officers will continue to disrupt the supply of drugs which cause so much harm in our communities."

