Dublin City Council in ‘exclusive’ talks to relocate civic offices to new location

DUBLIN City Council is currently in talks to purchase a new location in the city which it plans to relocate its civic offices too.

The authority revealed this week that is seeking to purchase the Camden Yard site in Kevin Street, which was formerly the site of a Dublin Institute of Technology (DIT) campus.

If the acquisition goes ahead, they will relocate their civic offices from their current site at Wood Quay to the new site.

“Dublin City Council can confirm that it is currently in exclusive discussions regarding the potential acquisition of the Camden Yard site on Kevin Street, formerly the DIT campus,” a Council apokesperson confirmed to the Irish Post today.

“Heads of Agreement have been signed to facilitate a 10-week due diligence period,” they added.

“The proposed acquisition remains subject to due diligence and the Council’s statutory governance and approval processes.”

If the purchase goes ahead the Council will move its headquarters to the Camden Yard site, where it will also build 300 new homes.

Their move out of their current premises at Wood Quay will allow 500 homes to be built in that space, the Council further confirmed.

“Relocating from the current Civic Offices at Wood Quay would unlock the potential for more than 500 public homes on that site, while providing modern, sustainable workplaces for staff and improved public services for citizens,” they state.

“Developing energy-efficient accommodation at Camden Yard would also significantly reduce operational emissions, supporting the Council’s climate commitments,” they explained.

The plans have caused concerns among some Dublin City councillors, who claim they have not been kept informed of the Council’s intentions.

Sinn Fein Councillor Daithí Doolan, who is the party’s Group Leader on Dublin City Council, told Dublin Live that the part yis “deeply concerned about how this whole matter has been handled.”

However, the council claims the move is necessary due to their need to meet climate targets.

“Retrofitting the existing civic offices at Wood Quay to meet climate targets is currently estimated to require €350–€400 million,” they explained.

“The development of new accommodation at Camden Yard would avoid these retrofit costs and enable the delivery of new homes and modern offices.”

They added: “Any potential acquisition and subsequent development remain subject to due diligence, statutory approvals, and the Council’s governance processes.

“Dublin City Council will continue to keep elected members informed and will provide further briefings at the appropriate points in line with these processes.”