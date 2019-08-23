Dublin's oldest fruit and veg market closes today after 127 years
AN HISTORIC fruit and vegetable market in Dublin is set to close today after 127 years of operation and trade.

The Victorian-era market, located between Capel Street and Smithfield in the city centre will see vendors and wholesalers pack up for the very last time later this evening as the area prepares to be redeveloped

The market is right in the middle of Dublin’s popular tourist area, with the famous Jameson’s Whiskey distillery just down the road, and became something of a visitor pit-stop as people toured the city.

It's being reported that the market, which has stood since 1892, will make way for a more contemporary establishment once the area has been cleared.

According to reports, the new market will play host to a wide variety of artisan food makers, such as bakers, butchers and cheese-makers.

Justin Leonard from Jackie Leonard & Sons, who has been part of a business which has traded at the market for four generations: "“There are only a few fruit and vegetable traders left in the market now,” he told Freshplaza.

"Most of the traders have moved to the warehouses nearby and buyers looking for wholesale produce will know to come straight to the warehouses so it will be good for business."

"Any produce sold in recent years from the market has been delivered to the customers, in the old days it was a thriving wholesale market but not anymore.”

Many of those who have traded at the market for years and through the decades will receive compensation to move elsewhere in the city, but not returning to the old market will no doubt prove a tough pill to swallow for a lot of them.

