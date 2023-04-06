Dundela FC 'devastated' about the tragic passing of 22-year-old Aodhán Gillen

Dundela Football Club has paid tribute to one of its players, Aodhán Gillen, who sadly passed away on Thursday.

The 22-year-old had only joined the Championship club in January, having previously played for Carrick Rangers earlier this season and Newington FC before that.

Aodhán had been in a coma, but his current club Dundela confirmed that he passed away this morning at the Royal Victoria Hospital.

Dundela FC shared the news on their Facebook page, expressing their condolences and deepest sympathies to Aodhán's family and friends during this difficult time.

"It is with deep regret and sadness that Dundela Football Club informs our supporters of the death of Aodhán Gillen,

"Aodhán sadly passed away at the Royal Victoria Hospital Belfast on Thursday 6 April.

"Aodhán came to Dundela in January, and straight away his caring nature, and his friendly attitude made him a popular player with his teammates and members of the club.

"Aodhán as many will know was a quiet man, but when Aodhan got a ball at his feet he became a different person.

Forever in our hearts!💔 pic.twitter.com/tVYQzbZBUX — Dundela FC (@dundelaofficial) April 6, 2023

"In the short time, Aodhán was at Dundela he very quickly showed how talented a player he was, a talent that was very evident as to why he got a move to the Premiership with Carrick Rangers.

The statement went on to offfer condolences to all at Carrick Rangers and Newington FC,

"Aodhán was a throwback to the golden days of out-and-out wingers, confident on the ball, pace, and belief in his own ability, saw him dominate full-backs in his early games, but what made Aodhán stand out most, was his determination to continually improve, and his unselfish nature. This is what made Aodhán so popular and liked by so many.

"We as a club cannot fathom the unimaginable pain Aodhán’s family and friends are experiencing at present, and we offer them our sincere condolences at this devastating time.

"We also offer our sincere condolences to all at Carrick Rangers and Newington FC, both clubs in which Aodhán has many close friends and was equally held in the high esteem he was at Dundela FC.

"Our players and staff have been devastated upon hearing this news. Having sadly experienced the loss of a player in the past, we as a club will provide all the necessary support mechanisms for players and staff going forward. Rest in peace Aodhán."