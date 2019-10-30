€3.2m worth of cannabis seized by gardai near Armagh border
€3.2m worth of cannabis seized by gardai near Armagh border

CANNABIS worth over €3 million has been seized by gardai after a shipment was intercepted in Co. Louth near the Northern Irish border.

Two men have been arrested following the seizure, including a 57-year-old man from Co. Armagh and a 42-year-old man from another part of the UK.

The discovery was made in a village close to Ravensdale near Dundlak in Co Louth.

Gardaí intercepted a commercial haulage vehicle and found the stashed cannabis hidden in a consignment of fresh vegetables.

The two men arrested are being held at Dundalk Garda Station on suspicion of drug trafficking.

Dundalk Garda Station

Gardaí said the operation is part of an ongoing joint investigation involving the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and the National Crime Agency in the UK.

Co. Armagh has featured heavily in this news in the last week after a number of individuals from the Northern Irish county were linked to the incident in Essex where 39 migrants were found dead in the trailer of a lorry.

