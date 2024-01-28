Elderly man dies in collision in Co. Roscommon
AN ELDERLY man has died following a single-vehicle collision in Co. Roscommon.

The incident occurred on a local road in Frenchpark shortly before 2pm on Saturday.

The driver, aged in his late 70s, was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

He was taken by ambulance to Sligo University Hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased.

The scene was preserved to allow Garda Forensic Collision Investigators to conduct an examination.

Gardaí in Roscommon have now appealed for anyone who may have witnessed the collision to come forward.

Any road users who were travelling in the area at the time and who may have camera footage are asked to make it available to investigators.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Castlerea Garda Station on 094 9621630, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

