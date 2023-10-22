Elderly pedestrian dies in collision in Co. Clare
A WOMAN in her 80s has died following a collision involving a car and a pedestrian in Co. Clare.

The incident happened at around 8.55am on Sunday on the L8050 road at Knockaveen.

The pedestrian was fatally injured, with gardaí revealing a Family Liaison Officer had been appointed to provide support to her family.

The woman's body was taken to University Hospital Limerick, where a post mortem examination is due to take place.

There were no other injuries reported.

The L8050 road at Knockaveen remains closed with local diversions in place, while a technical examination is being conducted by Forensic Collision Investigators.

Gardaí in Scarriff have appealed to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact them.

Any road users who were travelling in the area between 8.45am and 9.15am and who may have camera footage are asked to make it available to gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Scarriff Garda Station on 061 922790, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any gGarda station.

