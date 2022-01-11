European Parliament president David Sassoli dies aged 65
European Parliament president David Sassoli dies aged 65

European Parliament President David Sassoli looks on during a joint press conference at the Foreign Affairs ministry during to the Conference of Presidents of the European Parliament, in Paris on December 9, 2021. (Photo by Bertrand GUAY / POOL / AFP) (Photo by BERTRAND GUAY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

THE PRESIDENT of the European Parliament David Sassoli has died aged 65, his spokesperson has announced.

The Italian had been in hospital since 26 December "because of a serious complication due to a disfunction of the immune system," which led him to cancel all official activities in recent weeks.

His spokesperson Robert Cuillo took to Twitter to announce Mr Sassoli's passing, saying that he died in the early hours of 11 January. He also said the date and time of his funeral will be announced in the coming hours.

Mr Sassoli, a former newsreader, took to social media in September to say that he had been taken to hospital in Strasbourg to receive treatment for pneumonia.

He later told his followers on social media that he had suffered a relapse while recuperating in Italy.

He worked remotely during October, officially resuming his political duties in November. But he was again hospitalised on 26 December, Italian media report.

Sassoli became president of the European Parliament in July 2019, beating out three other candidates to the role, having left journalism in 2009 to become a member of the European Parliament.

He had been a supporter of the Good Friday Agreement, and tweeted in October calling for the UK to engage on issues surrounding Brexit and the Northern Ireland Protocol.

A number of high profile individuals have paid their respects, including Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney.

"He was a popular and impactful Italian politician giving great leadership at the top of European Politics and will be missed," he said on Twitter.

Irish EU Commissioner for Financial Services, Financial Stability and Capital Markets Union Mairead McGuinness also said on Twitter that he was a "warm, kind and humble man who cared deeply about people."

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said he was "an outstanding President of the Europen Parliament and, first and foremost, a dear friend."

A vote to elect his replacement had already been planned for later this month, and Mr Sassoli had indicated that he would not seek re-election before his passing.

