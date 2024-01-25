'Exciting discovery' as body of teenager who died more than 2,000 years ago found in Irish bog

THE remains of a teenage boy who died more than 2,000 years ago have been found in a bog in Northern Ireland.

Archaeologists within the Police Service of Northern Ireland uncovered the ancient human remains during excavations at the site in Bellaghy, Co. Derry which have been carbon dated to be aged between 2,000 and 2,500 years old.

The force was alerted to the remains at the peatland site in October 2023 when human bones were found on its surface.

“On initial examination, we couldn’t be sure if the remains were ancient or the result of a more recent death,” PSNI Detective Inspector Nikki Deehan said today.

“Therefore, we proceeded to excavate the body with full forensic considerations in a sensitive and professional manner.

“This approach also ensures that any DNA evidence could be secured for any potential criminal investigation. Ultimately this wasn’t the case in this instance.”

The excavations, undertaken by the Archaeological Unit within the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Body Recovery Team, first uncovered a tibia and fibula and a humerus, ulna, and radius bone relating to the lower left leg and right arm respectively.

Further investigation revealed more bones belonging to the same individual.

About five metres south of the surface remains, the bones of a lower left arm and a left femur were located protruding from the ground.

Further examination of the area between the main body and the surface remains located additional finger bones, fingernails, part of the left femur and the breastbone.

A post-mortem, carried out by a forensic anthropologist, determined that the individual was possibly a male aged between 13-17 years old at the time of death, however little is currently known about the cause of death.

Unlike some other ‘bog bodies’ this skeleton was well preserved and also had the presence of partial skin, fingernails of the left hand, toenails and possibly a kidney, the PSNI revealed today.

“The well-preserved nature of the body meant radiocarbon dating could be used to ascertain the time of death,” Det Insp Nikki Deehan confirmed

“The radiocarbon dates have placed the time of death between 2,000 - 2,500 years ago, approximately 500BC.”

He added: “This is the first time radiocarbon dating has been used on a bog body in Northern Ireland, and the only one to still exist, making this a truly unique archaeological discovery for Northern Ireland.”

The radiocarbon dating was conducted at the 14Chrono Centre, part of Queen's University Belfast.

"To ensure the highest possible standards in forensic recovery of human remains were maintained, we conducted two phases of high-resolution ground penetrating radar survey at the site," the University's Dr Alastair Ruffell said.

“The results showed no indications of further human remains.”

He added: “The remains were discovered at approximately one metre below the current land surface which matches the radiocarbon estimates.

“In addition, they were amongst a cluster of fossil tree remains suggesting that the body may have died or been buried in a copse or stand of trees, or washed in.”

John Joe O’Boyle, Chief Executive of Forest Service, has acknowledged the “significance of this very exciting find”.

“This ancient bog body was discovered on land owned by the Department and we are now working with National Museums NI to transfer it to them so that they can continue with further examination and preservation of the remains,” he said.

“I hope, in due course, the find will help us all understand better something of our very early history."

He added: “Seamus Heaney, when he was writing his series of poems inspired by bog bodies, probably never expected such a find on his own doorstep.

"It certainly adds an important chapter to the historical and cultural significance of this hinterland and archaeological discoveries of bog bodies across Europe.”