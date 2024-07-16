Extra police on patrol in Belfast following night of ‘protracted public disorder’
News

Extra police on patrol in Belfast following night of ‘protracted public disorder’

POLICE will be on patrol in Belfast today following a night of disruption in the city which saw paint and petrol bombs thrown at officers.

A group of up to 50 young people were involved in the incident at the Broadway Roundabout area of south Belfast last night (July 15).

Police vehicles and cars belonging to members of the public were damaged during the disorder, which lasted into the early hours of this morning the PSNI have confirmed.

“Thankfully, no injuries to police officers or the public were reported,” Chief Superintendent Jeremy Lindsay, District Commander for Belfast, said this morning.

Superintendent Jeremy Lindsay, District Commander for Belfast

“However, this was a particularly protracted period of public disorder lasting into the early hours of today.

“Petrol and paint bombs were thrown at officers and vehicles by groups of up to 50 young people,” he explained.

“The windscreens of three cars were shattered and splattered with paint with some damage also caused to our police vehicles.”

The PSNI have confirmed that there will be extra police on patrol in the area this evening to prevent any further disruption and to “detect” those involved in last night’s incident.

“Local officers will continue to patrol the area tonight to prevent anti-social or disorderly behaviour and detect those involved,” Supt Lindsay said.

The incident happened at the Broadway Roundabout area of south Belfast

“We will also continue to work alongside our partner agencies, local representatives and the community.”

He added: “I would urge the young people who have been involved and their parents or guardians to seriously consider the impact of their actions on the local community, but also on their own futures.

“These actions have serious consequences. My message is simple, walk away and don’t get involved in any trouble.
“I want to thank local community representatives who worked with us to restore calm and minimise the impact on the local community.

“Officers will continue to provide a visible policing presence in the area and I would encourage you to report any and all incidents of anti-social behaviour in your community. The more we know, the more we can do to support people and take positive action. You can contact on 101 or 999 in an emergency.”

See More: Belfast

Related

West Belfast security alert ends after suspicious object declared a hoax
News 1 day ago

West Belfast security alert ends after suspicious object declared a hoax

By: Gerard Donaghy

Suspicious object sparks security alert in West Belfast
News 2 days ago

Suspicious object sparks security alert in West Belfast

By: Gerard Donaghy

Man sustains head injuries in Belfast city centre brawl
News 2 days ago

Man sustains head injuries in Belfast city centre brawl

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

Appeal after man threatened at knifepoint during Belfast hijacking
News 1 day ago

Appeal after man threatened at knifepoint during Belfast hijacking

By: Gerard Donaghy

'She lit up our hearts and lives': Tributes paid to girl, 13, who died after collapsing during soccer match in Co. Louth
News 2 days ago

'She lit up our hearts and lives': Tributes paid to girl, 13, who died after collapsing during soccer match in Co. Louth

By: Gerard Donaghy

Man hospitalised after petrol bomb attack on Dublin home
News 2 days ago

Man hospitalised after petrol bomb attack on Dublin home

By: Gerard Donaghy

Museum appeals for information to solve mystery of Bronze Age axe heads
News 2 days ago

Museum appeals for information to solve mystery of Bronze Age axe heads

By: Gerard Donaghy

Taoiseach condemns 'frightening' assassination attempt on Donald Trump
News 2 days ago

Taoiseach condemns 'frightening' assassination attempt on Donald Trump

By: Gerard Donaghy