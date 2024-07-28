Families pay tribute to Ryanair pilots who died in traffic collision

THE FAMILIES of two Ryanair pilots who died in a collision on their way to the airport two weeks ago have paid to them.

Captain Matt Greenhalgh, 28, and Senior First Officer Jamie Fernandes, 24, were headed to Liverpool Airport at around 5.30am on Thursday, July 11 when the tragedy occurred.

Both men died at the scene when the taxi they were travelling in was involved in a collision with two lorries on the M62 near Warrington, Cheshire, while the taxi driver was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

'He loved the skies'

In a tribute, Mr Greenhalgh's family revealed his dream of being a pilot was sparked following a flying lesson as a teenager.

"Matt had a passion for life and seized every opportunity that came his way," they said.

"He had already achieved so much in such a short life, with so much more planned.

"Matt discovered his ambition for becoming a pilot in his teenage years, following a flying lesson that was gifted by his aunt.

"His hard work and determination led to a successful career with Ryanair, recently being promoted to Captain.

"He loved the skies and flying, never growing tired of the scenic views from the cockpit."

The family revealed that Mr Greenhalgh had only recently gotten married to his wife, Hannah, three months ago in Las Vegas.

"We take comfort that we will hold so many fantastic memories of our time with him," added their statement.

"He was a loving husband, thoughtful son, loyal brother, caring grandson, respected colleague and valued friend.

"We have been overwhelmed with love and affection to our family, from so many areas of Matt's life, as he clearly touched the lives of so many.

"We are lost without you. You are forever in our hearts."

'Living his best life'

Meanwhile, Mr Fernandes' family spoke of his love for life and his job, saying he looked forward to every day at work.

"Jamie was living his best life and had so many plans for the future," they said.

"In his too short life, he packed in so much and made the most of every moment.

"We are grateful that he had achieved the dream he had had from childhood of flying.

"He looked forward to every day at work where it is obvious he was with a very special family of colleagues and friends, and as he said, 'The sun always shines above the clouds'."

The statement added: "He was so very kind and had a wicked sense of humour.

"We have been truly overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and affection to our family which shows what a special young man Jamie was and how he clearly touched the lives of more people than we could ever have imagined.

"Our darling boy was a loving son, grandson, nephew and cousin.

"He is the light of our lives and always will be."

Memorials

Following the tragedy, a GoFundMe page was set up independently of the families.

While the loved ones of both Mr Greenhalgh and Mr Fernandes have been moved by the donations, they have decided to use the funds to help others to fulfil their aviation dreams.

All money raised will now be used entirely to fund a scholarship trust to help people from all backgrounds in their journey to becoming pilots.

Meanwhile, Ryanair will erect a plaque with their names on it at their East Midlands Training Centre.

The airline has also announced the creation of the Matt Greenhalgh and Jamie Fernandes Memorial Award, which will be presented to the top performing cadet each year.

A driver of one of the two lorries, a 61-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

He has since been released on conditional bail.