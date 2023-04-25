Family ‘concerned’ for welfare of Carlow man missing from home for over a week

THE family of a Carlow man last seen more than a week ago are growing increasingly concerned for his whereabouts.

John Coakley was last seen at his home in Carlow town on Saturday, April 15.

Today gardaí have renewed their appeal to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of the 40-year-old.

He is described as being approximately 6 foot 1 inches in height with a slim build and has black hair and green eyes.

“Gardaí and John’s family are concerned for his welfare,” the police force confirmed in a statement.

“Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Carlow Garda Station on 059 913 6620, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station,” they added.