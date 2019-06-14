Family in disbelief after finding their own missing dog living on street 100km from home
News

Family in disbelief after finding their own missing dog living on street 100km from home

IT IS incredibly difficult for any pet owner when a beloved furry friend goes missing.

The sad truth is that many lost pets never find their way back home, but few owners ever give up all hope of seeing them again – miracles, rare as they are, have been known to happen after all.

Over two months ago, the Araç family from Turkey were left devastated when three of their puppies disappeared from home.

They searched high and low for any sign of the beloved canines, to no avail.

Fast forward to last week, and Sertaç Araç – whose parents owned Leo – was visiting a town around 100km (62 miles) from his family home recently when he spotted a stray dog that looked just like him outside a café.

Advertisement

"I took a picture [of the dog] and sent it to my mother and father. I was in doubt,” Sertaç told The Dodo.

Sertaç's parents couldn't tell from the photo whether the pooch was indeed their four-legged-friend, so they drove to the town to see it with their own eyes.

Soon all doubts were resolved. Unbelievably, it was Leo.

Bu aile Leo'ya (Sokak köpeği) Zonguldak'ta bakıyor. Köpek bir gün kayboluyor. Aile, bayram için Bartın'a gidiyor. Bir kişi Leo'yu Bartın sokaklarında görmüş olabileceğini söylüyor. Sonrasını izliyorsunuz...

Gepostet von İŞSİZLER am Montag, 10. Juni 2019

 

Advertisement

What happened next was caught on camera by Sertaç and shared on Facebook.

Leo recognised his family immediately and couldn't hold back his irrepressible joy, waving his tail and jumping up to his equally elated owners.

"When Leo saw us, he was very happy and we were very happy," Sertaç added.

"We're so happy Leo is home. I will look carefully everywhere I visit in hopes we find [the other two dogs].

"My father and mother will continue to search as long as they can, because they see them as their sons and love them."

The Araç family suspect the disappearance of their dogs was the work of a local dognapper.

But with Leo's safe discovery, hopes are now bolstered that they, too, will one day be found.

Advertisement

See More: Facebook, Heartwarming Story, Miracle, Missing Dog, Reunion, Turkey, Video

Related

Irish mum praises hero Aer Lingus stewardess who helped her baby after she almost 'choked to death' mid-flight
News 2 weeks ago

Irish mum praises hero Aer Lingus stewardess who helped her baby after she almost 'choked to death' mid-flight

By: Aidan Lonergan

Man stunned after intruder breaks into his house and cleans every room – without stealing anything
News 3 weeks ago

Man stunned after intruder breaks into his house and cleans every room – without stealing anything

By: Aidan Lonergan

Bride’s ‘horrible’ request to ban groom’s three-year-old daughter from wedding goes viral
News 3 weeks ago

Bride’s ‘horrible’ request to ban groom’s three-year-old daughter from wedding goes viral

By: Jack Beresford

Latest

Two men, aged 70 and late 50s, killed in tragic light aircraft crash in rural Kildare
News 4 hours ago

Two men, aged 70 and late 50s, killed in tragic light aircraft crash in rural Kildare

By: Aidan Lonergan

Irish boxing's poster boy Eric Donovan eyes European title as part of Irish Invasion of York Hall
Sport 4 hours ago

Irish boxing's poster boy Eric Donovan eyes European title as part of Irish Invasion of York Hall

By: Gerard Donaghy

Ryanair accused of 'scamming' passengers who pay in pounds rather than euros by consumer watchdog
News 5 hours ago

Ryanair accused of 'scamming' passengers who pay in pounds rather than euros by consumer watchdog

By: Aidan Lonergan

Warning as Lions Mane jellyfish spotted on beaches and off coasts near Dublin
News 20 hours ago

Warning as Lions Mane jellyfish spotted on beaches and off coasts near Dublin

By: Harry Brent

Guinness cancel their sponsorship of London Irish over Paddy Jackson transfer
News 21 hours ago

Guinness cancel their sponsorship of London Irish over Paddy Jackson transfer

By: Harry Brent