Family of man shot dead by British soldier during Troubles receive MoD settlement

THE family of a man who was shot dead by a British soldier in Derry at the height of the Troubles have received a ‘significant’ settlement from the Ministry of Defence (MoD).

William McGreanery died in the early hours of September 15, 1971, after a soldier opened fire from an army lookout at a junction in the city.

The 41-year-old, who worked as a shop assistant, was shot by a member of the 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards, known as Soldier A, who opened fire from an army sanger overlooking the junctions of Eastway, Lone Moor Road and Westland Street.

In June 2011, the Historical Enquiries Team (HET) found Mr McGreanery "was not carrying a firearm and he posed no threat to the soldier” at the time of the incident.

Later that year the chief of the general staff of the Army formally apologised to the McGreanery family over the incident.

A further apology was issued in the House of Commons in 2013 by then armed forces minister, Andrew Robathan.

Today the family has confirmed it has been awarded a "significant financial settlement" from the MoD, although the terms of the payment means they cannot disclose the amount.

In April of this year, Northern Ireland's Attorney General ordered a fresh inquest be opened into Mr McGreanery’s death.

Although that announcement came a day after Northern Ireland’s Public Prosecution Service (PPS) said there was insufficient evidence to prosecute the soldier suspected of shooting him.

Responding to today’s settlement, the Pat Finucane Centre, who have supported the family in their campaign for justice for Mr McGreanery, said the soldier responsible should still be "held accountable for his actions”.

“Over a decade ago both the British Government and the Ministry of Defence apologised to the family of Billy McGreanery following a review by the HET that found their uncle was unarmed and posed no threat when Soldier A shot and killed him back in 1971,” they said.

“Today’s settlement is another acknowledgment for the wrong done that day and is welcomed by the McGreanery family.

“However, the real justice would be for Soldier A to be held to account for his actions, and for the PPD now to reverse the decision not to prosecute,” they added.

“We also have concerns that if the prosecution does not move forward the family will also be denied the inquest they were granted by the Attorney General so close to the Legacy Act deadline,” they explained.

Colum Eastwood, the SDLP MP for Foyle, has also called for justice for Mr McGreanery following today’s settlement.

“William McGreanery’s family has been steadfast in their campaign for truth, justice and accountability,” he said.

“For more than 50 years, all they have sought is information about what happened to William and justice for those who killed him.

“Today’s settlement is undoubtedly good news for the family and vindicates their decades long campaign.

“Unfortunately, however, it does not deliver the justice they are entitled to and have fought so long to secure.”

He added: “This case highlights the scale of injustice that the Tory Legacy Act threatened to inflict on families across our society.

"The McGreanery family, like so many others, deserves justice. I will continue to argue for legacy processes that are victim-centred and allow us to comprehensively and ethically heal the wounds of the past.”