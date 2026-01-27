Family of woman murdered by her brother will ‘never be the same again’

THE family of a woman who was murdered by her brother say their “hearts remain broken” as he began a life sentence.

Kornelijus Bracas appeared before court yesterday (January 26) for offences including the murder of his sister, Alesia Nazarova, and arson with intent to endanger the life of his 12-year-old niece.

Last October the 27-year-old, of Tresna Park in Randalstown, Co. Antrim, was given a life sentence having pleaded guilty to murder aggravated by domestic abuse.

Yesterday at Belfast Crown Court he was told he will serve a minimum of 24 years in prison.

“Alesia Nazarova, aged 37, was murdered by Kornelijus Bracas in her Portadown home in March 2023,” the PSNI’s Detective Inspector Sean Armstrong said following the court hearing.

“Bracas’ niece was just 12 years old when her life was put in danger from a fire started deliberately in the family home.”

He added: “Officers attended the house fire, along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service and the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

“This was in the early hours of Tuesday, March 21 in 2023.

“Alesia was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. A post-mortem examination later confirmed that she had died from an incised wound to the neck.

“Bracas’ niece, who was trapped inside an upstairs bedroom, was rescued by the fire service.

“Kornelijus Bracas was found and arrested some hours later.”

Bracas pleaded guilty to Alesia’s murder aggravated by domestic abuse; arson with intent to endanger the life of his niece; arson with intent endangering the lives of those living in the adjoining terraced houses; and theft of Alesia’s bank card.

In a statement issued this week, Alesia’s family said their “hearts remain broken”, adding “our family will never be the same again”.

“While there’s no magical solution to lessen our pain, we’re grateful for, and have taken genuine comfort from, the kind words and actions of others,” they explained

“My message to those who are listening or reading this is simple but heartfelt: please spread love, not hate.”

As the court case ended, Det Insp Armstrong said violence against women and girls “is not, and never has been, acceptable”.

“And, tragically, in this case an act of violence has taken a young woman’s life,” he added.

“Working closely with our colleagues in the Public Prosecution Service, Bracas has been held to account,” Det Insp Armstrong said.

“His actions, however, have torn a loving family apart. My heart goes out to family members who are left with unimaginable sadness and pain.

“The memories of that disturbing scene will be etched in my memory forever, and I’d like to acknowledge the efforts and support of my colleagues who also attended.

“I am also keen to take this opportunity to thank those members of the public who assisted prior to the arrival of emergency services.

“And, importantly, I have absolutely no doubt that the actions and bravery of both the Fire Service and Ambulance Service saved a young girl’s life.”