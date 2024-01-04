Family’s tribute to mother and daughter ‘cruelly taken from us’ in Boxing Day collision
News

Linda Philips and her daugther Amanda Riley were both killed in the collision

THE family of a mother and daughter who died in a collision on Boxing Day have paid an emotional tribute to them both.

Linda Philips, 72, and Amanda Riley, 49, died on December 26 after being involved in a collision in Shard End, Birmingham.

The incident, involving a BMW 4 Series, a MG ZS and a quad bike, happened shortly after 8pm at the junction of Kitt’s Green Road, and Mackadown Lane.

Paying tribute, the women’s family said: "Linda and Amanda, mother and daughter were cruelly taken from us on Boxing Day.

"Linda was a beautiful and dearly loved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, auntie, and so much more.

“Her husband, children, grandchildren, and family loved Linda very much, and Linda absolutely adored her family.”

They added: “Amanda was a beautiful and much-loved mother, daughter, grandmother, sister and auntie.

"Amanda's parents, daughters, and grandchildren loved her so much, and Amanda was the apple of her grandchildren's eye.

"The family are devastated, and respectfully ask for privacy at this extremely difficult time.

"We ask, if anyone has any information, however small, please come forward, so that the families can get justice for Linda and Amanda."

Two men were arrested following the collision.

One has been de-arrested as he recovers from his injuries, a spokesperson for West Midlands Police confirmed, adding: “he will be spoken to again in due-course”.

The other man has since been released with no further action.

Anyone with any dashcam footage, or with any information about the incident, is asked to contact West Midlands Police by calling 101 or via Live Chat on our website quoting 2873 of 26/12/23.

