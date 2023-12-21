Family’s tribute to ‘strong, courageous’ grandmother who died after three-car collision

THE family of a woman who died following a car accident in Manchester have paid tribute to her “strength and courage”.

Irene Marion Bull, née Hanaghan, died in hospital after being injured in the three-car collision which happened in Westhoughton on December 15.

Greater Manchester Police officers are continuing to investigate the incident, which occurred on Lower Leigh Road at around 4.15pm.

“It’s reported that a car travelling towards Westhoughton overtook a HGV, subsequently colliding with a car travelling in the opposite direction,” GMP confirmed.

“A third vehicle then crashed into the back of this car as it came to a holt.”

Following the collision Ms Bull was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

She died in hospital on December 18, GMP have confirmed.

The 71-year-old leaves behind son Paul and daughter Lindsey as well as two grandchildren Callum and Connor “who she lived for” her family confirmed this week.

Paying tribute, they added: “She was strong, courageous and a force to be reckoned with.

“The heart of the family, she fought many obstacles in her life but strength and love for her children kept her going.”

The family, who confirmed they are “all grieving her loss”, explained that they “take comfort in the fact that she is now at peace and reunited with her much-loved mum Kathleen”.

They added: “The loss we have experienced will never leave us. RIP Mum, you’re now free from pain.”

Investigators from GMP’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit have urged anyone who may have witnessed the collision to come forward.

“We are still keen to speak to any witnesses of the collision, or anyone who has dashcam footage that will assist with their enquiries,” they state.

“Anyone who believes they witnessed the incident, has CCTV, or dashcam footage, should contact police on 0161 8564 741 quoting log 2213 of 15/12/23.”