Farmer dies after being attacked by newborn calf

A FARMER from Co Mayo has died after he was attacked by a newly calved cow.

The animal charged at Patrick Geraghty, who lived and farmed on the Erris Peninsula, on Saturday evening when he went to check on it.

Mr Geraghty was seriously injured and was treated by emergency services at the scene.

He was then airlifted in an Irish Coast Guard helicopter to University Hospital Galway, where he died some time later.

Local councillor, Seán Carey told Agriland that Paddy was a “gentleman” and the news has been "a big shock" to everyone in the area.

"Paddy took great pride in his animals," he said. "Everything was always neat and everything in its place."

The Health and Safety Authority (HSA) was made aware of the incident and told Agriland that “an investigation has been launched”.

He is survived by his wife and two adult children.