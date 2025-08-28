Fascinating underwater documentary reveals lives of dolphins in Irish waters
News

Fascinating underwater documentary reveals lives of dolphins in Irish waters

A NEW series filmed over 20 years tracks the lives of dolphins in Irish waters.

Set for release this weekend, RTÉ’s Dolphins: Wonders of the Ocean has been filmed by underwater cameraman Ken O’Sullivan.

His work on the documentary began two decades ago, when he had an encounter with one lone, lost dolphin in Co. Clare.

O’Sullivan had returned to the west coast of Ireland to follow his dream of becoming an underwater cameraman.

Underwater cameraman Ken O'Sullivan

While there he came across a solitary bottle-nosed dolphin called Dusty, which would become his subject.

“Where Dingle had Fungi, now Clare had Dusty,” he says.

“She would ultimately be a part of my journey to explore and film Ireland’s under-sea world and to learn about the amazing dolphin species in Irish waters,” he added.

“I discovered our beautiful undersea world in Ireland and when I found this place, it became a life-changing moment.

“I felt compelled to document this place, and after a couple of years, I found the perfect subject.

“There’s so much life here in these seas and if you are patient, and work hard, you can find magic.”

As the years went on, O’Sullivan’s journey led to him freediving and filming enormous pods off Ireland’s coast in the open North Atlantic Ocean, all of which he captured on camera.

His footage shows fascinating scenes where dolphins hunt in huge pods in the waters around Ireland, with their behaviours filmed on camera for the first time.

As the series goes on, O’Sullivan and his crew witness how human activity is now threatening these animals in Irish Atlantic waters.

“Sound pollution and overfishing are among a number of conservation threats faced by dolphins,” a spokesperson for the show explained.

“Of greater concern is the welfare of the species,” they add.

“Ken discovers multiple existential challenges facing dolphins in the northeast Atlantic, not least an increase in the number of dead dolphins each year in Irish waters.”

Dolpins: Wonders of the Ocean begins on Sunday, August 31 on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player at 6.30pm.

See More: Dolphins

Related
News 4 years ago

Swimmer lost off Kerry coast for over 10 hours found and rescued with help from pod of dolphins

By: Rachael O'Connor

News 4 years ago

WATCH: Huge pod of dolphins spotted frolicking in waters off coast of Co Cork

By: Harry Brent

News 5 years ago

Dolphin family stranded in canal saved by rescuers who formed 'human chain'

By: Harry Brent

Latest
News 19 hours ago

Arrest made by police investigating murder of 84-year-old man in Co. Down

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 19 hours ago

Nigel Farage's threat to Good Friday Agreement sparks backlash

By: Mark Murphy

News 22 hours ago

Net migration to Ireland drops but sharp rise from the US

By: Mark Murphy

Travel 1 day ago

An A-Z of Belfast’s attractions

By: Mal Rogers

Business 1 day ago

Risks and rewards for workers in upcoming pay transparency rules

By: Mark Murphy

Culture 1 day ago

Festival boasting 250 events will celebrate 'shared love of history' in Dublin

By: Fiona Audley