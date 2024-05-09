Faster deliveries and easier returns as Amazon.ie set to launch in Ireland next year

AMAZON will launch a new online store in Ireland next year – making deliveries and returns easier for people across the country.

Amazon.ie will feature a “wide selection of products” the US-based firm explained in a statement made this morning, “including more from Irish businesses”.

The Irish-based site will also mean “low local prices, without additional customs charges, faster deliveries and easier returns” for customers in the Emerald Isle.

The store follows the launch of Amazon’s first fulfilment centre in Dublin in 2022, which brought 500 new jobs to the city.

“The launch of Amazon.ie will be great news for Irish customers and we’re looking forward to opening its virtual doors in 2025,” said John Boumphrey, Ireland & UK Country Manager at Amazon.

“This underscores our continued commitment to Ireland, and will bring a wide selection of great value products with fast delivery to Irish customers, as well as provide great opportunities for small and medium-sized Irish businesses to reach a bigger audience at home and abroad,” he added.

The new store will also be supported by a five-year agreement, announced between Amazon and An Post last year, to support more convenient and faster deliveries and returns across the country.

Darragh Kelly, Ireland General Manager for Customer Fulfilment at Amazon, said: “We already serve customers across Ireland, support more than 1,000 local businesses who sell on Amazon.com and are a significant employer in Ireland.

“Our teams across the country are so excited about this next chapter in our story here and are looking forward to delivering for our customers through our new Irish store in 2025.”

Over 1,000 small and medium-sized Irish enterprises (SMEs) already sell on Amazon, with these generating over €150million in export sales in 2022 alone.

Amazon already employs around 6,500 people in Cork, Dublin, and Drogheda in roles ranging from data engineers to operations management and finance.

IDA Ireland CEO, Michael Lohan has welcomed today’s announcement, stating “Amazon has been a major investor in Ireland for over 20 years and the launch of Amazon.ie is a show of commitment to its Irish operations”.

“It reinforces the company’s existing and strong Irish presence and will enhance the benefits already delivered to Ireland through the broad base of strategic activities it carries out here,” he added.

Ireland’s Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Peter Burke has wished all involved in Amazon’s Irish expansion “every success”.

“I am delighted to see Amazon continuing to grow its presence in Ireland,” he said.

“The launch of an Irish store will enhance customer experiences in Ireland and provide a significant platform for Irish SMEs to expand their online presence and grow their business.”

He added: "This announcement is a significant reaffirmation of Amazon’s commitment to Ireland, and I wish all involved every success.”