Father of Dylan Scanlon, 5, pays tribute to his 'best mate' following boy's New Year's Eve death

THE FATHER of five-year-old Dylan Scanlon, who tragically died on New Year's Eve, has paid tribute to his son, calling him his 'best mate'.

Dylan was pronounced dead at the scene after emergency services were called to a property on Elm Road in the Limeside area of Oldham, Manchester, England at around 6.20pm on December 31.

An investigation into his death is ongoing, while a woman in her 30s has been detained under the Mental Health Act.

'Happy, funny and cheeky little boy'

Paying tribute to his son, Gary Keenan said he has been consoled by videos and memories of Dylan.

"Dylan was my best mate," said Keenan.

"He was a happy, funny and cheeky little boy, who was full of excitement — especially about doing new things.

"Dylan loved going to school, playing with his friends and dogs and going for drives with me to parks and lakes.

"He loved being at the lake but not walking around it — he was there for the ice cream, a ride on daddy's shoulders and a McDonald's on the way home.

"His favourite times of year were Christmas and his birthday — he knew he'd be spoiled.

"I've been looking through memories on my phone — videos of him crawling and learning how to walk.

'Absolutely adored'

"I will always remember his face when I got home from work — he was always happy to see me and I loved spending any time with him that I could.

"Dylan will be sadly missed by all family and friends, especially his brother, who he loved and absolutely adored.

"I loved watching them playing with each other, looking after each other and just doing what brothers do.

"On behalf of my family, I ask people to respect our privacy."

Previous police contact

Shortly following the death, Detective Superintendent Chris Packer of Greater Manchester Police (GMP) revealed the incident had been referred to the force's Professional Standards Branch due to 'previous police contact'.

It will also be referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

"Our thoughts are with the child's loved ones at this heart-breaking time. Specialist officers will offer them support," added DS Packer.

GMP have asked anyone with information to contact them on 0161 856 1995, quoting 2284 31/12/21.