Father offers £10k reward for information about missing son
Dean Patton was last seen in Portrush on July 25, 2012

A FATHER has offered a £10,000 reward for information that could help locate his son who has been missing from Derry for 11 years.

Dean Patton was last seen on the evening of Wednesday, July 25 2012, close to the Eglinton Hotel in Portrush.

He was 24 at the time and is described as being around 6ft tall with dark hair and a tanned complexion.

Today, on the 11th anniversary of his disappearance, his father John Patton renewed the offer of a £10,000 reward for anyone who can provide information about the location of his son.

The offer was first made by the family when Dean went missing in 2012.

“We want to offer, as a family, a renewable £10,000 reward,” he said.

“We offered this at the very beginning of Dean’s disappearance,” he explained.

“We just want to find his body if he is dead. Honestly, he couldn’t be surviving after 11 years.

“For us all our emphasis is on trying to give him a burial and put an end to the gossip.”

The PSNI have today launched a renewed appeal for information on Dean’s whereabouts.

Detective Inspector Lavery said: "It has now been eleven years since Dean went missing.

“This period has been understandably difficult for his family and friends and our thoughts remain with them.”

He added: "We are continuing to appeal for anyone who believes they may have information about Dean, his disappearance or his whereabouts to come forward.

“Call Police on the non-emergency number 101 and quote reference 770 25/07/12 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."

