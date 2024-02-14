Finance Minister praises ‘deep economic ties’ between Ireland and Germany following Christian Lindner visit

IRELAND’S finance minister has praised the nation’s strong economic ties with Germany following a meeting with the German Federal Finance Minister, Christian Lindner.

Mr Lindner was in Dublin to meet with Mr McGrath yesterday.

During their discussions the pair “assessed economic and fiscal developments domestically and internationally, took stock of global tax discussions, and shared views on bilateral cooperation” Minister McGrath’s office confirmed.

They also acknowledged the respective candidacies of Ireland and Germany to host the new EU Anti-Money Laundering Agency (AMLA).

“Ireland and Germany share many common values and goals, and we are committed to our shared partnership within the EU,” Minister McGrath said following their talks.

“There is already strong cooperation between Ireland and Germany through multiple channels, and increased cooperation is in both our national interests and our common European interest,” he added.

Germany is currently Ireland’s largest trading partner in the EU, with the combined two-way trade between the nations, including goods and services, currently valued at approximately €42 billion per year.

“We understand and value the central importance of both the single market and rules-based free trade to our economic wellbeing,” Mr McGrath said.

“That will certainly be at the core of Ireland’s approach in the coming years, including as we approach Ireland’s Presidency of the Council of the European Union in 2026 – just two years‘ time.”

He added: “As Minister for Finance, I am deeply appreciative of the cultural, political, economic and sporting links which we share with Germany.

“There is a strong, two-way economic and trade relationship between both countries, in terms of foreign direct investment and flows of goods and services, and we are committed to working closely to promote the further deepening of our economic ties.“