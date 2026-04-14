Pensioner dies following assault outside his Waterford home

A MAN has died after sustaining serious injuries in an assault outside his home in Waterford.

The pensioner, who was aged in his 70s, was found seriously injured at the property in the townland of Cappagh in Dungarvan last night.

He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

“Shortly after 6pm on Monday 13th April, 2026 Gardaí and emergency services responded to an incident that occurred outside a residential property in Cappagh, Dungarvan, Co. Waterford,” a garda spokesperson said.

“A male (aged in his 70s) was discovered with serious injuries and was subsequently pronounced deceased at the scene,” they added.

His remains been taken to the mortuary at University Hospital Waterford, where a post mortem is due to take place.

A man, aged in his 40s, who was arrested at the scene is currently being held at a Garda station in the Eastern Region.

A senior investigating officer has been appointed to lead the investigation and an incident room has been established at Dungarvan Garda Station.

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