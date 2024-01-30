First ever January Bonus to be paid to more than one million people in Ireland this week

MORE than one million people in Ireland will receive a brand-new January Bonus payment into their bank accounts this week.

The Government’s new €342million aid package will support pensioners, carers, people with disabilities, lone parents and low-income families, Ireland’s Social protection Minister Heather Humpreys has confirmed.

“Over the past two and a half years, this Government has rolled out unprecedented financial supports to help families and households to deal with the cost of living,” she said while announcing the details of the January payment.

“And I’m pleased that this week, those supports will continue through the January Bonus,” she added.

“This will see a double lump sum weekly payment being made to support 1.3 million people – the likes of our pensioners, carers, people with disabilities, lone parents and low-income families.

“This is about putting more money back into your pocket and recognising that families continue to feel the pinch, particularly after the Christmas period.”

The January Bonus is the ninth lump sum payment secured under Ireland’s Budget 2024, which is designed to help those most adversely affected by the cost of living crisis.

The payment will be made automatically into the accounts of eligible recipients, who will receive a double week of their usual social welfare payment.

Recipients of the below payments will receive the January Bonus:

Back to Education Allowance

Back to Work Enterprise Allowance

Back to Work Family Dividend

Blind Pension

Carer's Allowance

Carer's Benefit

Community Employment

Daily Expenses Allowance (long term)

Deserted Wife's Allowance

Deserted Wife's Benefit

Disability Allowance

Disablement Benefit

Domiciliary Care Allowance

Farm Assist

Guardian's Payment

Illness Benefit (long term)

Invalidity Pension

Job Initiative Scheme

Jobseeker's Allowance (long term)

Jobseeker's Transitional Payment

Magdalen Commission Scheme

Death Benefit Scheme (under the Occupational Injuries Scheme)

One-Parent Family Payment

Partial Capacity Benefit

Rural Social Scheme

State Pension (Contributory)

State Pension (Non-contributory)

Supplementary Welfare Allowance (long term)

Tús (community work placement initiative)

Widow’s, Widower’s or Surviving Civil Partner’s (Contributory) Pension

Widow’s, Widower’s or Surviving Civil Partner’s (Non-contributory) Pension

Work Placement Experience Programme