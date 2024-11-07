First Minister urges survivors of institutional abuse in Northern Ireland to come forward
FIRST Minister Michelle O’Neill has urged survivors of Northern Ireland’s mother and baby homes and Magdalene laundries to come forward and share their experiences.

Ms O’Neill and deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly met with the Co-Chairs of the Truth Recovery Independent Panel this week to discuss their progress.

More than 100 people have already provided testimony to the 10-person panel, which is led by co-chairs Professor Leanne McCormick and Professor Sean O’Connell.

Appointed in April 2023, the panel is collecting evidence in order to carry out an independent investigation on those affected by historic abuse at institutions in the North.

Picture, l-r, Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly, Independent Panel Co-Chairs Professor Sean O’Connell and Professor Leanne McCormick, and First Minister Michelle O’Neill

Made up of industry experts and victims-survivors representatives with personal experience of the institutions and the adoption system, the panel will eventually publish a report on its findings as well as recommendations, including on areas for a public inquiry to look into further.

“Victims and survivors have waited far too long to have access to the truth, acknowledgement and accountability,” First Minister O’Neill said following their meeting.

“We welcome the progress made by the Independent Panel and would encourage more people to come forward and share their testimonies,” she added.

“It is vitally important that all victims and survivors have the opportunity to share their experiences, and this process offers a safe and supportive forum for them.

“I want to thank all those people who have come forward and I hope it will make others feel empowered to speak to the Panel so that we can shine a light on this dark and shameful period of our past.”

Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly added: “The work of the Independent Panel is so important as it is vital we hear the personal testimonies of those who have been impacted by what happened in these institutions.

“I welcome the fact that over 100 people have shared their experience so far but we know there are others who may be considering making a contribution which is why we have agreed to extend the timeframe for sharing those experiences by six months.

“It will also allow for the continuation of the Panel’s work in relation to the 4,500 archival items identified, working closely with the Public Records Office, ahead of the public inquiry.”

In a statement, the panel co-chairs said they “welcomed the opportunity” to update the ministers on their progress so far.

“We have a specialised Testimony Team, who have been trained to support people in sharing their experiences. We encourage all those with knowledge or experience of the institutions or their pathways and practices, to contact our Testimony Team,” they said.

