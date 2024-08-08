First three prison sentences handed down to thugs involved in riots across Britain

THREE men have been jailed for their involvement in the riots and violence that has erupted across Britain in the past week.

Derek Drummond, of Pool Street, Southport, pleaded guilty to violent disorder and assaulting an emergency worker after taking part in a riot in Southport on Monday, August 29.

Drummond was among a group of around 300 people walking towards the mosque on St Luke’s Road.

As the group was challenged by police officers, he punched an officer to the face and was later seen dismantling a wall and throwing bricks towards officers.

The 58-year-old was given a three-year prison sentence following a hearing at Liverpool Crown Court yesterday (August 7).

Liam Riley, 41, of Walton Road, Liverpool, and Derek Geiran, 29, of Kelso Road, Liverpool, were also sentenced yesterday after pleading guilty to violent disorder following unrest in Liverpool city centre on Saturday, August 3.

Geiran also admitted one count of arson after setting fire to a police vehicle during the unrest.

Riley was jailed for 20 months, including two months for the racially aggravating element of his offending, while Geiran was jailed for 30 months - 28 months for violent disorder and setting fire to a police van in Liverpool, and a further two months in relation to a conviction for malicious communication.

Sarah Hammond, Chief Crown Prosecutor for CPS Mersey-Cheshire, said: “[These] prison sentences show that the law is catching up with those who have brought violence to our local communities.

“The disturbing images we have seen across the country, manipulated by agitators both in-person and online, while local families still grieve the loss of loved ones, is an unforgivable and selfish act that each and every person sentenced today will have to live with.”

She added: “The three men sentenced today are the tip of the iceberg, and just the start of what will be a very painful process for many who foolishly chose to involve themselves in violent unrest.

“Many of those involved will be sent to prison for a long time.

“Riley, Drummond and Geiran mistakenly thought they would escape justice.

“They now face an extended period of time behind bars, and their criminal convictions will stay with them forever.”